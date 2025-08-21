The new rail yard facilities are expected to enhance efficiency and decrease turnaround times for repairs and inspections. Credit: Amtrak Media.

Amtrak has initiated upgrades to three rail yards along the Northeast Corridor (NEC) aimed at enhancing service reliability and maintenance efficiency.

The organisation has awarded design-build contracts and commenced preconstruction activities for these projects.

These enhancements will complement ongoing projects in Philadelphia and Seattle, as well as a planned development in Rensselaer/Albany, New York.

The upgrades are designed to accommodate new Airo trains, which will operate as unified trainsets rather than individual railcars on various routes in the upcoming years.

The new rail yard facilities are expected to enhance efficiency and decrease turnaround times for repairs and inspections, while also promoting safety and improving overall working conditions for employees.

In Boston, a joint venture between SPS New England and Railroad Construction Company will oversee the design and construction of a new maintenance facility at Southampton Yard.

This facility will support various train services, including Northeast Regional, Acela, and Long Distance trains that connect to major cities such as Chicago, New York, and Washington DC.

The project includes the construction of a new two-track maintenance and inspection facility and the renovation of an existing service facility into a two-track service and cleaning facility.

The completion of this project is anticipated by 2029.

At Sunnyside Yard in New York City, a JV involving Scalamandre and Citnalta will design and construct new maintenance and inspection facilities and carry out other upgrades.

These upgrades will support a range of train services, including commuter trains, and will connect with cities such as Albany, Boston, and Miami.

Planned improvements include a new two-track maintenance and inspection facility, six new service and cleaning tracks with canopies, and the consolidation of various operational facilities into a single location.

The project also involves bringing 11 service platforms to a state of good repair and reconfiguring major interlockings and tracks. Full completion is expected by 2030.

In Washington, DC, a JV between Clark and Herzog will manage the design and renovation of facilities at Ivy City Yard.

This project will support Northeast Regional, Acela, Long Distance, and commuter trains, connecting to cities such as Boston and New Orleans.

Key improvements include the construction of three new service and cleaning tracks, renovations to existing maintenance facilities, and the replacement of water main infrastructure. The timeline for this project also anticipates completion by 2030.

Amtrak president Roger Harris said: “These investments are key to introducing our new Airo trains on the Northeast Corridor beginning in 2027.

“With ridership and revenue at all-time highs, we’re making great strides to meet this growing demand with new, state-of-the-art trains that will improve service reliability and the overall customer experience, thanks to strong support from the Trump Administration, Congress, and many other partners.”

In May this year, Amtrak announced plans to eliminate 450 positions to achieve $100m in annual cost savings.

