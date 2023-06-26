Alstom’s “lumière” tram is now in service on the Line T10. Credit: Alstom.

French-based global rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has placed the “lumière” tram into commercial operation on the T10 tramline, with a daily capacity of 25,000 passengers.

The new T10 tramline features a 7km route in the Northeast region of Île-de-France, linking La Croix de Berny station to Jardin Parisien station in 20 minutes.

The agreement oversees the supply of 13 Citadis X05 trainsets, with the ability to carry 314 passengers. The trainsets also incorporate new technologies designed for lower energy consumption.

President of Alstom France president Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud responded to the arrival of the “lumière” tram, emphasising how it would integrate within France’s transport system.

Eyméoud said: “We are delighted to see the arrival today of the Citadis “lumière” tram on Line T10 and to offer a new, reliable, comfortable, elegant and modern transport solution to the residents of Hauts-de-Seine.”

The light rail vehicle’s (LRV) design follows collaboration between Alstom’s design teams, the design agency Saguez and Partners and the Île-de-France Mobilités design teams, incorporating “elegant lines” and a signature lighting that runs throughout the exterior and interior of the tram, according to Alstom.

The introduction of the “lumière” train follows the unveiling of its first tram on line T9 in Q2 2021.

This oversaw the Île-de-France transport authority’s order for 22 Citadis trams and brings the total current number of trams ordered for lines T9 and T10 to 35.

“As well as celebrating another successful milestone for this project, I would like to pay tribute to our employees and their commitment, who have enabled us to deliver this new project on time and to the level of quality expected by our customers and passengers,” Eyméoud added.

The “lumière” tram is a recent addition to the Citadis family of Alstom’s LRVs, with a focus on providing mobility support for wheelchair users and an energy-efficient transport system, expanding on Alstom’s aims for sustainable and smart mobility in 2023.