Alstom to deliver new X’Trapolis 2.0 trains for Australia

Australia’s Victoria Government has signed a train-building contract with Alstom for the design and construction of 25 X’Trapolis 2.0 vehicles.

These new trains will be developed and manufactured at Alstom’s facility in Ballarat.

The project is expected to create around 750 jobs in manufacturing and the supply chain, including a 60% local content quota to support local skilled industrial jobs.

Detailed design work is currently in progress following the completion of a two-year interactive design procedure.

The new X’Trapolis 2.0 trains will enter the production stage in 2022 and progressively replace Melbourne’s Comeng fleet.



These new trains are anticipated to be ‘more accessible, reliable and energy efficient’.

As part of the $713.53m (A$986m) project, financed in the Victorian Budget 2021/2022, improvements will also take place at the Craigieburn Train Maintenance Facility.

The facility will feature additional space for these new trains, along with the enhancement of train maintenance to improve durability.

Last year, around $1.07bn (A$1.48bn) was invested in designing, developing, and maintaining 100 next-generation trams in Victoria.

Since 2015, the Victorian government has invested more than $5.43bn (A$7.5bn) in new and upgraded trains and trams.

Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said: “We’re delivering more accessible and energy-efficient trains for passengers and supporting hundreds of jobs in Ballarat and around the state in the supply chain.

“These trains will modernise Melbourne’s train fleet and continue our proud record of delivering locally built, world-class trains for Victorians.”

In addition, the Australian and Victorian Governments have announced plans to begin major construction work on Stage 2 of the Warrnambool Line Upgrade by the end of this year.

Thereafter, VLocity trains will be introduced to Victoria’s south-west region for the first time. This project is expected to complete by 2023.

