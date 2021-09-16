Alstom to provide long-term service support for Sydney Trains

Alstom will deliver its AtlasTM and SmartlockTMtrackside signalling technologies for deployment between Bondi Junction and Erskineville on the Sydney Trains network. Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

Alstom has secured two contracts from Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) and Sydney Trains to design, supply and provide long-term service support for European Train Control System Level 2 (ETCS) trackside signalling technology.

The contract has been awarded as part of the state’s ‘More Trains, More Services’ Digital Systems Programme.

Alstom will deliver its AtlasTM and SmartlockTMtrackside signalling technologies for deployment between Bondi Junction and Erskineville on the Sydney Trains network.

The project is anticipated to become fully operational in 2024.

Deliveries will take place under a 20-year framework agreement starting this year, which will allow seamless future installation of the technology across the network.



As part of the Digital Systems Programme, current signalling and train control technology on the Sydney Trains network will be replaced with intelligent rail systems.

Alstom claims that ETCS Level 2 provides faster speeds and improved security and capacity.

The new digital technology will also function as a comprehensive system for optimal efficiency and safety.

Alstom Australia and New Zealand managing director Mark Coxon said: “Alstom is delighted to continue to support TfNSW to deliver their vision of transforming the Sydney rail network.

“The Digital Systems Programme will provide a step-change in operations for Sydney Trains and NSW Trains, and Alstom is committed to partnering with TfNSW to deliver a sustainable, innovative and value for money solution for the state.”

Previously, the company supplied passenger CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) signalling technologies for metros in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Alstom’s ETCS level 1 technology is also currently in service on the NSW and QLD suburban rail networks.

Last week, Alstom carried out a technical demonstration journey of its battery-powered train, which travelled to Flöha and Zschopau and then back to Chemnitz in Germany.