French manufacturing giant Alstom has been chosen as the successful bidder for a contract worth €900m ($985m), to maintain Victoria’s regional VLocity and Classic fleets for the next decade.
The VLocity train fleet, manufactured by Alstom at its Dandenong manufacturing factory in Melbourne, Australia, will be maintained alongside the Classic fleet, which is also managed by Alstom sites in the Victoria state.
The company claimed the contract would protect at least 300 jobs.
Pascal Dupond, Alstom Australia and New Zealand managing director emphasised the importance of local suppliers.
Dupond said: “We will establish a fleet control centre in South Dynon, based on Alstom’s UK Voyager Control Centre which will further improve the reliability and availability of the fleet. Local suppliers across Victoria will also play an important part in supplying parts, overhauls, repairs, preventative maintenance and wheel turning; the impact on the rail supply chain in Victoria will be profound”.
In addition, Alstom has also committed to spending 6% of its contract budget with 40 local charities and organisations in the community.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
This contract extends Alstom’s presence across Australia which features large-scale projects. This includes the €700m ($766m) contract featuring the delivery of 100 Flexity low-floor Next Generation Trams (NGTs) in 2022.