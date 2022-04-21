View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
April 21, 2022

Alstom secures €700m contract to build 100 new trams in Australia

The contract is part of the Victorian Government’s A$1.85bn ($1.37bn) Next Generation Trams Project.

Alstom
Alstom plans to start the delivery of new trams in 2025. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has signed a €700m framework contract with the Department of Transport Victoria in Australia for the delivery of 100 Flexity low-floor Next Generation Trams (NGTs).

The scope of the contract includes the supply of rolling stock, as well as 15-year maintenance for what is claimed to be the ‘largest urban tram network in the world’.

The contract was awarded under the Victorian Government’s A$1.85bn ($1.37bn) Next Generation Trams Project.

Alstom Asia-Pacific region president Ling Fang said: “We are very excited to be awarded this significant contract for the Melbourne Tram Network. This is a strong validation of our commitment to deliver mobility solutions that meet the specific requirements of our customers.”

The project is anticipated to help create 1,900 local jobs in the manufacturing and supply chain segments. It will lead to the construction of a new depot and maintenance facility.

According to Alstom, the contract covers a local content quota of 65%, with the new trams being built at the firm’s Dandenong facility in Victoria.

Alstom is planning to begin the delivery of new trams in 2025.

The new trams will replace some of Melbourne’s high-floor trams to better serve passengers in the region.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said: “We’re proud to build trams and trains in Victoria, by Victorians – supporting thousands of jobs and improving our public transport network.”

Since 2015, the Victorian Government invested over A$7.5bn ($5.5bn) in upgraded rolling stock and supporting infrastructure for safer transportation of passengers.

Related Companies
Traffic Control Technology

Complete Railway Lifecycle Services and CBTC Technology

Visit Profile
EATON Electrical products – Martek Power

DC-DC Converters and DC-AC Inverters for the Rail Industry

Visit Profile
MPL

Embedded Systems for Railway Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU