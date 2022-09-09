View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
September 9, 2022

Alstom to supply additional VLocity trains to Victoria’s rail network

The additional trains were ordered as part of the third option under the manufacture and supply agreement first signed in 2018.

Alstom
Alstom will locally manufacture 12 more VLocity regional trains for Victoria. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom is set to locally manufacture an additional 12 VLocity diesel motor unit (DMU) regional trains in Victoria, Australia.

This is the result an option being exercised by the Department of Transport (DoT) in Victoria under an existing contract.

The new VLocity trains, which will include 36 cars, will be supplied following a $250m investment from the Victorian Government under the 2022/23 Victorian State Budget.

According to Alstom, the new trains were ordered as part of the third option under the manufacture and supply agreement that was first signed in 2018.

Featuring three cars each, the 12 new broad-gauge trains will be delivered to the operator V/Line.

These trains will run on the Shepparton and Warrnambool lines.

Alstom Australia and New Zealand managing director Mark Coxon said: “Alstom is delighted to continue to support the State with its commitment to provide an outstanding rail service to its regional rail passengers.

“These locally designed and manufactured trains have proven themselves to be safe, comfortable and reliable for nearly two decades which is a true testament to the skills, workmanship and dedication to quality of our local employees.”

Alstom secured orders for 118 standard and broad gauge VLocity regional trains from 2001, of which 99 trains are presently in operations and 19 are yet to be produced.

Last month, Alstom announced the preparation for a dynamic validation trial of its C-series railcar in Australia.

Related Companies
Cressall Resistors

Resistors for Railway Traction Systems

Visit Profile
KOLTECH

Wheel Lathes and Wheelset Measurement and Monitoring Equipment

Visit Profile
Schrey & Veit

Shock and Vibration Technology

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology