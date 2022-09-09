Alstom to supply additional VLocity trains to Victoria’s rail network

Alstom will locally manufacture 12 more VLocity regional trains for Victoria. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom is set to locally manufacture an additional 12 VLocity diesel motor unit (DMU) regional trains in Victoria, Australia.

This is the result an option being exercised by the Department of Transport (DoT) in Victoria under an existing contract.

The new VLocity trains, which will include 36 cars, will be supplied following a $250m investment from the Victorian Government under the 2022/23 Victorian State Budget.

According to Alstom, the new trains were ordered as part of the third option under the manufacture and supply agreement that was first signed in 2018.

Featuring three cars each, the 12 new broad-gauge trains will be delivered to the operator V/Line.

These trains will run on the Shepparton and Warrnambool lines.

Alstom Australia and New Zealand managing director Mark Coxon said: “Alstom is delighted to continue to support the State with its commitment to provide an outstanding rail service to its regional rail passengers.

“These locally designed and manufactured trains have proven themselves to be safe, comfortable and reliable for nearly two decades which is a true testament to the skills, workmanship and dedication to quality of our local employees.”

Alstom secured orders for 118 standard and broad gauge VLocity regional trains from 2001, of which 99 trains are presently in operations and 19 are yet to be produced.

Last month, Alstom announced the preparation for a dynamic validation trial of its C-series railcar in Australia.