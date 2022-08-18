Alstom’s C-series railcar preps up for dynamic testing in Australia

Alstom's first six-car C-series train at the high-voltage static testing facility in Bellevue, Perth. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom is set to conduct a dynamic validation testing of its C-series railcar in Australia.

The company already concluded high-voltage static testing for the railcar in Bellevue, Perth and will start moving it to the Nowergup depot in September for the dynamic trial.

It is the first from the series that was constructed in Western Australia for METRONET.

The dynamic testing will assess the ability of the train in transporting over 103,000 commuters daily in a safe and smooth manner.

It will involve braking and acceleration, operational systems, passenger comfort, and energy consumption.

The train will be tested in a live environment with existing signalling and communications systems.

To avoid disturbance to the network, the trial will be carried out outside regular passenger service hours.

Under the contract with the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA), the new C-Series railcars, and Australian railcars will be supplied by Alstom over ten years.

As part of the agreement, Alstom will design, supply, manufacture, test, and commission a 41 x 6-car electric (EMU) and 2 x 3-car diesel (DMU) train.

The contract also covers 20 years of maintenance of the EMU trains, as well as maintenance support services for the DMU trains.

These trains will operate along the Joondalup and Mandurah lines.

Alstom ANZ managing director Mark Coxon said: “Alstom is delighted to have completed the first six-car train in the Bellevue facility. These locally manufactured trains will provide a boost to the local economy and provide ongoing local jobs for local workers.

“The next 12 months of dynamic testing will ensure these trains meet Alstom’s rigorous quality standards in order to provide a safe, comfortable, and reliable public transport option for the people of WA.”