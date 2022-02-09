Alstom to deliver 40 new trams to Västtrafik in Sweden

The trams will be used by Västtrafik in Gothenburg city. Credit: © Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a $114m (€100m) contract from Swedish mass transport operator Västtrafik for 40 new Flexity trams.

The trams will be used by Västtrafik in Gothenburg city.

Flexity trams, also called M34, is an extended version of the M33 tram being supplied to Gothenburg by Alstom.

M34 will have the capacity to accommodate 319 passengers, 50% more than the M33 model.

Related

The new M34 and M33 tram models will replace the outdated M28 and M29 models.

This new order has been placed by the transport operator by exercising the option in the contract signed in 2016.

Alstom is making the M34 trams by collaborating with its partner Kiepe-Electric.

Kiepe-Electric is responsible for delivering all electrical parts for the tram, while the mechanical portion is handled by Alstom.

Alstom Nordics CEO Rob Whyte said: “Alstom is very proud to deliver the new carriages to Gothenburg. The modern Flexity trams’ iconic design will enhance the city’s aesthetics while more comfortable interiors will improve the travel experience for the city’s passengers.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

“The trams will also help Gothenburg become more sustainable by providing an attractive transport alternative to the automobile. We would like to thank Västtrafik for their continued trust.”

The first M34 tram is expected to become operational in Gothenburg by the end of 2023, with the last tram scheduled to be delivered in 2026.

Alstom claims that its M34 trams fulfil all safety standards and Gothenburg’s requirements for environmentally friendly public transport.

Last week, Alstom secured an order from Infra.To to supply four Metropolis trains and driverless train-to-train communications-based train control (CBTC) system in Italy.