Alstom secures CBTC system contract for Turin Metro in Italy

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a €156m contract from Turin transportation company Infra.To to deliver four Metropolis trains and driverless train-to-train communications-based train control (CBTC) system in Italy.

The firm will develop, deliver, install, test and commission the automation grade 4 CBTC solution.

This will replace the current signalling system both on the existing line and aboard the trains of Line 1 of Turin Metro.

The CBTC automation system is designed to enable remote operational functionality. It allows safe monitoring of the train running by controlling the traction and braking systems of the train.

Line 1 of the Turin Metro is expected to reach 18.5km in length from the current 15.1km upon completion of the section that is under construction.

The Turin Metro, which is expected to contribute to upgrading the City of Turin’s public transport infrastructure, connects Fermi (in Collegno) to Piazza Bengasi via the stations of Porta Nuova and Porta Susa.

The contract also includes option for the introduction of the signalling system in the new depot, which is under construction, as well as 12 additional Metropolis trains.

Alstom Ferroviaria president and CEO Michele Viale said: “We are pleased to help give new impetus to local mobility in Turin with our new environmentally friendly Metropolis trains.

“The metros will also be equipped with Alstom’s innovative CBTC solution, which allows for fully automated operation, thus allowing higher capacity on all lines.”

With a total capacity of 320 passengers, the new Metropolis trains will offer improved accessibility via walkthrough gangways between carriages.

The trains will also feature multimedia displays and screens to provide passenger information, as well as dedicated areas for people with reduced mobility.

Infra.To is owned exclusively by the City of Turin.