The hydrogen-powered Coradia Stream achieves Europe’s objective of fully cutting CO2 emissions by 2050. Credit: Alstom

French locomotive manufacturer, Alstom has partnered with Ferrovie Nord Milano (FNM) to reveal the hydrogen-powered Coradia Stream train at the EXPO Ferroviaria 2023.

The Coradia Stream, which is set to enter service by Q4 2024, is Italy’s first zero-emission train fitted with hydrogen fuel cells and is set to feature a total capacity of 260 passengers and a range of more than 600km.

This announcement followed a €160m ($168m) contract agreement signed by Alstom and FNM in November 2020, to deliver six hydrogen fuel cell trains to Italy.

The train will begin commercial service in Valcamonica along the non-electrified Brescia-Iseo-Edolo line, and forms the first phase of the H2iseO project, which seeks to establish ‘Italy’s first Hydrogen valley’ in the Brescia area.

Andrea Gibelli, FNM president emphasised the sustainability milestone both companies have reached across Italy.

Gibelli said: “This is a project with a high innovation content, embracing social, economic, geographic, environmental and mobility dimensions, and it has great value in terms of sustainability because it allows us to use the already existing railway infrastructure by putting new hydrogen trains into service, which are able to cut emissions, contribute to the decarbonisation of mobility in the valley and ensure greater comfort for travellers.

“In addition, the creation of an economic and industrial district based on hydrogen, starting with but not limited to rail mobility, will have positive effects on the economy and employment in the area.”

The new locomotive is based on previous single-deck Coradia Stream regional train models, which according to Alstom will boost interest across the European market.

Michele Viale, general manager of Alstom Italy and CEO of Alstom Ferroviaria added: “We are proud to be here today together with FNM to present the first hydrogen-powered train that will enter service in the Italian railway system.

“A project that represents significant progress for the entire rail sector and confirms Alstom’s role in anticipating and shaping the future of mobility with new, highly sustainable transportation solutions.”

This announcement is set to extend the 15-year relationship between both companies which has overseen the operation and maintenance of more than 100 single-deck EMU trains, including 60 Coradia Stream units and 90 E464 locomotives.