Alstom secures two Turkey-based signalling contracts

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Turkey’s General Directorate of Infrastructure Investments (AYGM) have awarded two signalling contracts to French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom.

Through this deal, Alstom will facilitate the modernisation of the country’s signalling infrastructure.

AYGM will be responsible for the construction and delivery of electromechanical works for the 201km-long Bandirma–Bursa–Yenisehir–Osmaneli (BBYO) high standard railway project.

Through Kalyon Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret, Alstom will deliver Interflo 250 and 450, along with European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) level 1 and 2.

The company will also install the Interlocking system, including the traffic control centre.



Furthermore, Alstom will deploy GSMR (the railway communications system) for better performance and functionality.

A smart object controller will also be installed to cover obsolescence risks and allow the track’s signalling systems ‘to interface over modern fibre-based digital networks’.

After the completion of the project, BBYO route will be entirely interoperable to all available vehicles in the Turkish network.

Under the other contract, the company will perform the construction and electromechanical procurement work on Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Cekmekoy-Sancaktepe-Sultanbeyli (CSS) metro line.

Alstom will provide, trial and commission the entire signalling system of the 11km CSS metro track that can transport 120,000 passengers an hour.

This will be done through the Dogus Insaat ve Tıcaret – Yapı Merkezı Insaat ve San. – Ozaltın Insaat Tıcaret ve Sanayı joint venture (JV).

The company will also deliver wayside equipment for eight stations, along with the Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling and onboard systems for four new trains.

These driverless solutions are expected to reduce headways between trains by 90 seconds.

In February 2021, Alstom completed the interlocking project on the Eskisehir-Kutahya-Balikesir line in Turkey.

Earlier this year, the company deployed its APS ground-level continuous power supply system for the country’s Eminonu-Alibeykoy tramway track.