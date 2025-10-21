Alstom’s Maidstone depot supports the introduction of new rolling stock while meeting the network’s ongoing maintenance needs. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has commenced maintenance operations at the Maidstone tram depot in Melbourne, Australia, coinciding with the arrival of the first next-generation G Class Tram for testing.

The launch of the Maidstone facility and the introduction of the new tram are part of ongoing efforts to upgrade Melbourne’s tram network, which is said to be the largest in operation worldwide.

The Maidstone depot is equipped with several operational technologies.

These include an automated vehicle inspection system, which conducts real-time measurements of trams as they move through the facility, and a depot protection and personnel safety system that restricts tram movement during maintenance activities.

Digital monitoring tools have also been implemented to oversee tram condition, maintenance schedules, and operational status.

The site employs various resource management measures, including LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, adaptive reuse, and the use of recycled materials.

Melbourne’s tram network continues to expand its technical capabilities, with Alstom’s Maidstone depot supporting both the introduction of new rolling stock and the network’s ongoing maintenance requirements.

Alstom Australia and New Zealand managing director Pascal Dupond said: “Today is about more than opening a facility — it’s about supporting the future of Melbourne’s tram network.

“Maidstone is a state‑of‑the‑art depot that will keep the G Class fleet running safely and reliably for the next 15 years.

“Built in Dandenong by our skilled local team, these trams combine Alstom’s global technology with Victorian know‑how to deliver accessible, energy‑efficient journeys for passengers.”

The G Class trams are manufactured at Alstom’s Dandenong site and incorporate a minimum of 65% local content.

This programme is expected to support up to 1,900 roles across manufacturing, construction, and supply chains, with more than 40 full-time Alstom staff based at the Maidstone depot.

Alstom reported that the Dandenong facility has previously produced over 75% of Melbourne’s tram fleet.

The new trams are designed with low-floor access, dedicated mobility spaces, priority seating, hearing loops, and real-time passenger information systems.

Energy efficiency measures have also been integrated into the vehicle design, according to the company.

