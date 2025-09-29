Alstom will install railway traffic control systems on line 354 in Poland. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has been awarded a contract to design and install railway traffic control systems for Poland’s railway line 354 in Oborniki Wielkopolskie.

The contract is part of the expansion of line 354 and focuses on signalling upgrades on the more than 2km-long section between Oborniki Wielkopolskie Most junction and Oborniki Wielkopolskie station.

According to Polish railway infrastructure manager PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe, the expansion and upgrades help address capacity issues on the railway line 354 while improving management of train movements and enhance safety measures.

Construction company PORR is serving as general contractor of the expansion project.

The expanded section on the railway line will include the construction of a new track and a second bridge over the Warta River.

It also covers building a new platform at the Oborniki Wielkopolskie Miasto stop.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The new platform will provide a “weather-protected waiting area, an underpass with elevators, lighting, information boards”, and features to support passengers with limited mobility.

Alstom systems will also be installed for a new passing loop in Parkowo, which is also expected to “positively impact capacity”, and to update the Local Control Centre for the Poznań–Piła route. The Poznań–Piła railway line underwent modernisation in 2019.

Works under the contract are scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2026, aligning with milestones set within the National Recovery Plan.

Alstom Polska Katowice Branch head Adam Juretko said: “The expansion of railway line 354 reflects both the technical ambition of the project and the outstanding ability of the Alstom team to meet challenges with efficiency and agility.

“Thanks to our experience and proven technological solutions, we can support the development of railway infrastructure in a region that is strategically important for both passenger connections and freight transport.”

Alstom’s previous works in Poland includes the first deployment of the ERTMS Level 2 system and contributions across ten PKP PLK railway lines, installation of more than 30 centralised traffic control systems.

The company also equipped more than 220 stations with computer-based interlocking technology, and modernisation of upwards of 1,700 level crossing signalling systems.

Alstom recently signed a letter of intent with DB Cargo Polska to establish a new locomotive maintenance facility in Rybnik, Poland.

This facility will enhance Alstom’s operations at its current Toruń service site, which specialises in servicing Traxx locomotives.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up