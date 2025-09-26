The initiative aims to enhance Alstom’s ability to meet the growing demand for locomotive maintenance services from rail operators in Poland. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has entered into a letter of intent with DB Cargo Polska to develop a new locomotive maintenance facility in Rybnik, Poland.

This planned centre will supplement Alstom’s current operations at its existing Toruń service site, which focuses on servicing Traxx locomotives.

The initiative is intended to strengthen Alstom’s capacity to address increasing demand from rail operators for locomotive maintenance services within Poland.

This expansion is expected to contribute to the rising number of Alstom locomotives operating both domestically and along the eastern corridor.

In the last two years, Alstom has signed contracts to deliver 61 third-generation Traxx Universal locomotives to operators in Poland.

Recent orders include the supply of 40 Traxx Universal locomotives for OnTrain, 18 for CLIP Intermodal, and three for Captrain Polska.

The Traxx models are capable of operating across passenger and freight services. These vehicles collectively run more than 300 million km each year across 20 European countries.

They are deployed across multiple European transport corridors, such as those running through France, the Benelux region, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia.

Manufacturing takes place at Alstom’s plant in Kassel, Germany, with key components such as carbodies produced in Wrocław, Poland.

Alstom Poland managing director Beata Rusinowicz said: “For many years, Alstom’s solutions have helped rail operators achieve their strategic goals while contributing to the development of a sustainable and low-emission Trans-European Transport Network.

“In this context, operators in the region are increasingly investing in modern, energy-efficient rolling stock.”

DB Cargo Polska provides a range of services, including transportation, rail siding operations, production and repair of rolling stock.

Its activities cover periodic maintenance of freight wagons as well as scheduled repairs and inspections for multiple models of diesel and electric locomotives and track maintenance equipment.

DB Cargo Polska president Marek Staszek said: “Our Rybnik production and repair facility is one of the most modern in this part of Europe, and its attractive location guarantees optimal conditions for the maintenance and inspection of Traxx locomotives.”

Alstom is claimed to be the largest manufacturer of rolling stock in Poland and supplies railway vehicles and signalling systems that are used throughout Europe and the Middle East. The company employs more than 4,700 people in Poland.

The company supports customers throughout the lifecycle of their rail assets by offering maintenance and support services such as its FlexCare Perform programme. This includes technical support with spare parts and fully outsourced maintenance options.

Alstom currently provides maintenance for more than 2,450 locomotives worldwide, including over 600 multi-system Traxx locomotives.

Recently, ČD Cargo unveiled its 20th Traxx Universal multi-system locomotive, manufactured by Alstom, during the National Railway Day event in Nymburk, Czech Republic.

The new unit, designated 388.020, is part of ČD Cargo’s ongoing order for 60 locomotives.

