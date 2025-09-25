The new Traxx Universal multi-system locomotive was launched at the National Railway Day in Nymburk. Credit: Alstom SA.

ČD Cargo has unveiled its 20th Traxx Universal multi-system locomotive, produced by Alstom, at the National Railway Day event in Nymburk, Czech Republic.

The newly delivered unit, registered as 388.020, is part of an ongoing phase in ČD Cargo’s procurement of 60 such locomotives. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to increase operations across European rail markets.

The delivery of Traxx Universal locomotives commenced in 2021 and is scheduled to continue through 2026 and 2027.

This year, the project reached a further step with the approval for regular use of the locomotive equipped with updated software supporting the European Train Control System (ETCS).

Alstom is rolling out this modification across all units in the current order, including the one showcased at Nymburk.

ČD Cargo board of directors head chairman Tomas Toth said: “Traxx Universal multi-system locomotives are central to the company’s international expansion.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“So far, they have covered more than 8 million kilometres and, for example, have transported millions of tonnes of goods under the ČD Cargo licence in Germany.”

The units are designed for freight use at speeds up to 160km/h and have an expected operational lifespan of at least 30 years.

The design also accommodates a “last mile” module that enables independent movement for short-distance shunting or deliveries.

According to Alstom, these locomotives are intended to support higher performance requirements and longer maintenance intervals as part of efforts to improve fleet availability and efficiency.

Traxx Universal locomotives are certified for operation in the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

Certain units are configured for additional routes in Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia, facilitating deployment across nine European countries.

Alstom Czech Republic country managing director Dan Kurucz said: “The slogan ‘ČD Cargo stronger in Europe powered by Alstom’, which stands on the inaugurated Traxx Universal locomotive, fully describes our long-standing cooperation with ČD Cargo.

“We see ČD Cargo not only as a customer, but above all as a strong and experienced partner. Smooth cross-border operation is extremely important for freight carriers.”

Recently, Alstom completed the inaugural run of a hydrogen-powered shunting locomotive, converted from diesel, in Salzgitter, Germany.

This initiative is part of a collaboration with VPS Verkehrsbetriebe Peine-Salzgitter, WTZ Roßlau, TU Braunschweig, and the Fraunhofer Institute for Surface Engineering and Thin Films.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up