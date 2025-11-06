Alstom announced that the weekly processing capacity for HVAC units at Crewe Works has risen from 16 to 35 units. Credit: Richard Gennis and Scopic Productions.

Alstom has inaugurated a new train component overhaul and repair facility at its Crewe Works site in Cheshire, UK, following a multi-million-pound investment.

The development includes a dedicated area for refurbishing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units and expanded office space.

The upgraded Crewe Works facility is equipped with specialist test cells that allow climatic chamber testing, enabling examination of HVAC systems under simulated service conditions.

The refurbishment process includes replacing refrigerant and worn components to ensure continued operational efficiency and system longevity.

Alstom said that the weekly processing capacity for HVAC units at Crewe Works has increased from 16 to 35, with expectations to reach 50 units per week by January 2026 as the facility expands further.

It is presently overhauling HVAC units for several train classes, including Class 334, Class 375, Class 377, Class 387 and Class 390, with additional work on Class 222 and Class 378 scheduled for 2026.

In addition, the expansion has resulted in the creation of 70 skilled jobs, a figure expected to increase to around 110 in the coming year.

Crewe Works also hosts Alstom’s UK Centre of Excellence for bogie, wheel and traction motor overhaul.

Alstom will produce bogies for High Speed Two (HS2) rolling stock at Crewe, marking the resumption of UK manufacturing of these components after nearly 20 years.

Over the past decade, the site has overhauled more than 20,000 bogies for the UK rail market.

In parallel with technical upgrades, Alstom worked with Woodhouse to refurbish the General Office space at Crewe Works.

The redesigned office features a mezzanine level with meeting rooms and an open-plan workspace on the ground floor, supporting operational expansion and digital infrastructure for over 300 site employees.

Crewe Works was established in 1843 by Grand Junction Railway for steam locomotive manufacturing.

Recently, Alstom announced plans to hire nearly 120 manufacturing workers at its Plattsburgh, New York plant to meet growing demand for railcars.

The hires will help the company build 374 commuter railcars for NJ Transit.

