The company intends to hire personnel experienced in assembly, crane operation, welding, and industrial painting. Credit: Alstom

Alstom has unveiled plans to recruit nearly 120 new manufacturing employees at its Plattsburgh, New York facility in response to higher demand for rail cars.

The company is increasing its workforce to support production of 374 commuter rail cars for NJ Transit.

It plans to recruit employees with backgrounds in assembly, crane operations, welding, and industrial painting.

Alstom Plattsburgh plant managing director Jeff Lambert said: “We are happy to be entering such a strong growth phase and to continue to support the Adirondack region’s economy.

“We offer competitive pay and benefits and the opportunity to build a high-quality product that people will rely on every day. If you have the skills and experience we are looking for, we hope you apply to join our dedicated team.”

Alstom currently employs about 350 people at the Plattsburgh plant and more than 86,000 worldwide.

The company has operated in the Adirondack region since 1995.

The facility has produced 4,000 cars for the New York City subway system as well as more than 1,000 for the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit and additional vehicles for transit authorities in Chicago, Maryland, and New Jersey.

Recently, Alstom began producing ten more trains for Transport for London’s Elizabeth line at its Litchurch Lane Works facility in Derby, UK.

The £220.5m ($293.9m) contract for the new Class 345 Aventra electric multiple units involves nearly 40 British companies and supports over 1,000 jobs.

Last month, Alstom and Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) unveiled the first of ten electric trains that will run an express service between central Barcelona and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport.

