Alstom secures $105.34m contract for Skyway automated people mover system

Alstom will offer operations and maintenance services for the Skyway automated people mover system at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston, for ten years. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has secured a ten-year contract worth $105.34m (€87m) from Houston Airport System (HAS) to deliver operations and maintenance services for the Skyway automated people mover system at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The French rolling stock manufacturer will be responsible for 24-hour train operations and dispatching, the upkeep of the Innovia vehicle fleet; guideway; signalling system; and amenities such as the maintenance building and stations.

This contract comes after a previous ten-year services contract with Bombardier Transportation, which is now a part of Alstom following the completion of the acquisition in January this year.

Alstom Americas president Jérôme Wallut said: “Alstom is pleased to continue and build upon this long-term relationship with the HAS. We’re proud that our industry-leading Innovia automated people mover system has been moving travellers and employees between terminals at George Bush Intercontinental Airport safely, efficiently and reliably since 1999.

“Our experienced service delivery team will continue to focus on maintaining the system’s high-performance levels and supporting the airport in meeting its mobility solutions requirements.”



In the US, the company provides services for automated transit systems at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, New York, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, and more.

Alstom will also run and support the new automated people mover system under construction at Los Angeles International Airport as part of LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS).

Last week, a consortium of Alstom, Thales and Nokia completed the delivery of ERTMS/ETCS Level 2 signalling solution for the E65 railway line in Poland.