Alstom consortium delivers signalling solution for Poland’s E65 rail line

The ERTMS/ETCS Level 2 Signalling solution has been delivered for the E65 railway line. Credit: Alstom.

A consortium of Alstom, Thales and Nokia have completed the delivery of its ERTMS/ETCS Level 2 signalling solution for the E65 railway line in Poland.

The E65 railway line, which connects Warsaw in central Poland with Gdynia, is currently being upgraded for quicker and safer journeys.

Alstom noted that the work on the project is based on a previously signed contract with PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe.

The consortium has delivered the high-speed signalling solution for the 350km-long railway line, which covers 35 stations and enables train traffic at the speed of 200km/h.

Alstom Poland, Ukraine and Baltics managing director Sławomir Nalewajka said: “This jointly-delivered project is a game-changing achievement in the history of high-speed railway implementation in Poland.

“Moreover, the decision of the Head of National Safety Authority in Poland to approve train traffic at the speed of up to 200km/h under the control of ERTMS Level 2 is the first-ever decision of this kind in the history of Polish Railways.”

As part of the contract, Alstom and Thales Polska have designed and implemented the ERTMS/ETCS Level 2 signalling solution while Nokia was responsible for providing the GSM-R system.

The consortium has also upgraded eight Integrated Control Rooms and delivered turnkey solutions for dispatcher centres, remote traffic control and management systems, as well as an integrated passenger information system and CCTV solutions.

Nokia Poland head Piotr Kaczmarek said: “State-of-the-art communications technologies and rail traffic control systems have been implemented in this landmark project.

“Both the E65 Warsaw-Gdynia corridor, as well as the entire Trans-European Transport Network, will derive economic and social benefits from the completion of this project.”