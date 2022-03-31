Alstom receives signalling contract for South London station

The scope of the work includes crucial signalling upgrades. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a $90m (£69m) signalling contract from Network Rail for Phase 5 of the London Victoria station in the UK.

The company will modernise signalling, infrastructure and control technology for Phase 5 of the Victora Area Re-signalling Programme.

Victoria Phase 5 comes under Network Rail’s four-year package of upgrades to modernise 1980’s track and signalling on the lines into London Victoria station.

The firm received the latest contract for the delivery stages (GRIP 5-8) of Victoria after the success of the $48.5m (£37m) Phase 4 contract, which was secured in March last year.

It will make crucial signalling upgrades under Phase 5 in the London Victoria area over three years. This phase is expected to be effective in December 2024.

The works will be beneficial for passengers and freight services travelling between Battersea, Brixton, Herne Hill and the Catford loop.

Three Bridges Rail Operating Centre (ROC), which belongs to Network Rail, will have control of 302 new signal equivalent units (SEUs), 494 new axle counters, and 82 new Train Protection Warning System (TPWS) units connected by 86,500m of signalling cable.

The project is part of the Major Signalling Framework Agreement (MSFA) for the Southern Region that the company secured in 2020.

Alstom digital and integrated solution managing director Jason Baldock said: “Passengers can look forward to a more reliable railway across the South London area.

“The improvements Alstom bring through Victoria 5, when combined with our existing Victoria 4 project, means that we can continue to realise our commitments in the Major Signalling Framework Agreement (MSFA).”

Earlier this month, Alstom secured a digital signalling contract from Greek national railway firm OSE’s subsidiary Ergose.