Alstom secures Coradia Stream trains supply contract from DSB

Alstom secured a contract from Vossloh Locomotives to deploy Atlas in 50 of its DE 18 freight locomotives. Credit: Vossloh – T. Mischke.

Alstom has secured a $3.1bn (€2.6bn) contract from Danish State Railways (DSB) to deliver 100 Coradia Stream regional trains.

The framework agreement, which is said to be the biggest train contract in Denmark, also covers a 15-year full-service maintenance services deal worth $1.67bn (€1.4bn).

Furthermore, the contract includes an additional 15 years of maintenance services, along with the option to order supplementary trainsets.

DSB’s ‘Fremtidens Tog – Nye Tog’ (Trains of the Future – New Trains) are expected to be delivered beginning the last quarter of 2024.

These new trains will provide regional and fast rail services, linking Denmark’s Frederikshavn region to Rødby.



With a total capacity to accommodate 300 commuters, each trainset will comprise five single-deck coaches.

These regional trains will be customised according to the country’s rail network and can operate at a top speed of 200km/h.

In addition, they will be pre-equipped with Alstom’s Atlas onboard European Train Control System (ETCS) Baseline 3 and a Specific Transmission Module STM interface.

Coradia Stream is a standardised, low-floor, high-performance electric multiple unit. Its modular design enables operators to select the configuration and interior in accordance with their commercial strategy.

In a statement, Alstom said: “In total, almost 400 trains based on the Coradia Stream platform have already been ordered by Italy, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, ensuring the trains are a well-proven product. The platform offers emission-free solutions such as battery or hydrogen for non-electrified lines.”

The company will assemble these trains at its site in Salzgitter, Germany.

Separately, Alstom has also secured a $23.82m (€20m) contract to deploy Atlas in 50 of Vossloh’s DE 18 freight locomotives.

Atlas is the company’s newest onboard signalling solution.

Furthermore, Alstom will receive onboard displays from Finnish technology company Teleste for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa in South Africa.

Earlier this month, Alstom took over and commenced operations at Bellevue Metronet railcar facility in Perth, Western Australia, after the completion of its construction.