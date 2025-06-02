The modernisation project will be completed within the six-year contract period. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has signed a contract with ViaMobilidade, the operator of Sao Paulo’s Lines 8-Diamond and 9-Emerald, and the Government of Sao Paulo in Brazil, to modernise the signalling systems of both lines.

The agreement includes the implementation of Latin America’s “first” European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2, stated Alstom.

The project will see an investment of $1bn reais ($174.6m) to modernise the signalling systems of both the lines.

It is set to commence immediately following the service order, and will be completed within the six-year contract term.

This contract has been signed along with an addendum between ViaMobilidade and the Sao Paulo Government to upgrade the signalling systems.

The ETCS Level 2 system on Lines 8-Diamond and 9-Emerald are expected to improve operational efficiency by increasing train frequency and optimising travel times.

Real-time monitoring will enhance control over train movements, thereby improving safety and reducing risks for passengers, stated Alstom.

Alstom previously introduced ETCS Level 1 to Latin America in 2021 through a project in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Both ETCS versions are claimed to provide equivalent automation and safety, differing only in the frequency and method of data transmission to trains.

Alstom Brazil managing director Suely Sola said: “This is a significant milestone for both Alstom and the urban mobility landscape in Sao Paulo. This is advanced technology, already proven and effective in several European cities.

“The ETCS Level 2 system will enable more efficient, safer, and more comfortable travel for passengers on Lines 8-Diamond and 9-Emerald.”

ViaMobilidade operates and maintains Lines 8-Diamond, which has 22 stations connecting Julio Prestes to Amador Bueno with transfers to Lines 3-Red and 7-Ruby, and Line 9-Emerald, which has 21 stations from Varginha to Osasco, integrating with Lines 4-Yellow, 5-Lilac, and 8-Diamond, with future connections to the Line 17-Gold monorail.

Alstom is also supplying 36 new Metropolis trains, each with eight cars, for these lines.

Manufactured at its Taubate factory in Sao Paulo, the stainless steel trains are designed for durability, with structures claiming to last for over 40 years.

Last month, Alstom announced plans to invest 487m zlotys ($130m) to expand its railway rolling stock production in Poland from 2022 to 2027.

