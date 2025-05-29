Alstom is increasing its railway rolling stock production capabilities in Poland. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has announced an investment of 487m zlotys ($130m) aimed at expanding its railway rolling stock production facilities in Poland over a five-year period from 2022 to 2027.

The funding will be allocated to the company’s sites in Chorzów, Wrocław, and Nadarzyn, with 320m zlotys ($85.2m) already designated for infrastructure improvements and modernisation efforts in the past three years.

This includes the establishment of a new aluminium welding line at the Wrocław facility, which has allowed for an increase in production capabilities beyond carbon steel products.

In addition, Alstom plans to invest approximately 170m zlotys ($45.2m) in the Chorzów site over the next two years to facilitate the construction of new production halls, a railway track, and the installation of advanced equipment.

The new facilities will encompass nearly 8,000m2 and will be equipped with modern production lines to manufacture both double-decker and single-deck trains for various European clients, including those in Denmark, Romania, and Germany.

The expansion in Chorzów will also support the execution of new contracts, including the adaptation of an existing hall that has been operational for more than six years.

This hall has produced nearly 1,300 cars for 324 Coradia Stream electric multiple units destined for the Italian market, with the last unit completed in spring 2025.

Alstom Poland, Ukraine, and the Baltic States managing director Beata Rusinowicz said: “We are working hard to meet a growing demand for high-quality rolling stock in both the European and global markets.

“The Polish teams have played a key role in both designing and producing new trains, components and solutions that make mobility safe, comfortable, environmentally friendly and accessible. With new production capacities in our Polish sites, we are planning to execute an ambitious portfolio of orders for international clients.”

Furthermore, in 2024, Alstom enhanced its production capabilities with the inauguration of a new hall at the Świętochłowice plant, which spans more than 10,000m2.

This facility is dedicated to manufacturing specialised components, including cabs for Coradia Max and Coradia Stream trains, as well as subassemblies for metro cars.

The plant is designed to service up to six cars simultaneously and works closely with the Chorzów site, which serves as Alstom’s competency centre for metro and regional train production, as well as components for suburban and urban transport.

Recently, Alstom and ATM Group established a joint venture to bid for the renewal of the Luas light rail system’s operations and maintenance contract in Dublin, Ireland.

