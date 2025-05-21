Dublin Luas runs 81 Citadis trams built by Alstom. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom and ATM Group (Azienda Trasporti Milanesi) have formed a joint venture (JV) to submit a bid for the renewal of the operations and maintenance contract for the Luas light rail system in Dublin, Ireland.

The Luas light rail system currently serves more than 40 million passengers each year, highlighting its significance in Dublin’s public transport landscape.

The JV aims to participate in the tender process overseen by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The joint proposal will focus on operational efficiency, customer service, sustainability, and the integration of innovative technologies, according to the company.

Alstom brings its expertise in advanced transport systems and light rail to the partnership, while ATM contributes its experience in managing multimodal urban transport networks.

The goal of this collaboration is to provide a high-performing solution that meets the future needs of the Luas system in Dublin, stated Alstom.

Alstom Ireland managing director Piers Wood said: “We are proud to partner with ATM to offer a compelling proposition for the Luas O&M contract. Our shared commitment to reliability, sustainability and innovation is at the core of this joint venture.

“We look forward to bringing our knowledge and our proven expertise in light rail systems to support the long-term success of Dublin’s Luas network.”

Alstom has been operating in the Irish market for more than 20 years, during which it has manufactured the entire fleet currently in service with Dublin Luas.

The Luas trams, measuring 55m in length, are claimed to be the longest trans produced by Alstom.

These trams are notable for being up to 98% recyclable and are designed with a 100% low-floor feature.

Alstom is also involved in producing battery electric trains for the DART+ network in the capital.

Earlier this month, Alstom delivered the first of 29 Innovia APM R automated people-mover trains to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as part of an $87m project.

This marks Alstom’s largest APM replacement contract and its second-largest APM project in the Americas. The airport has now ordered a total of 63 Innovia APM vehicles.

