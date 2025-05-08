Alstom’s new Innovia vehicles will support the Plane Train extension at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson. Credit: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Alstom has delivered the first of 29 Innovia APM R automated people-mover trains to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the US.

This delivery is part of an $87m project, marking Alstom’s largest APM replacement contract and its second-largest APM project in the Americas. It is the third order from the airport for Innovia APM vehicles, which now total 63.

The latest generation of Innovia APMs is designed to enhance reliability and reduce the likelihood of operational failures, thereby improving service for passengers.

The Innovia APM R trains feature lightweight aluminium frames and meet industry safety and sustainability standards, according to the company. Each vehicle can transport up to 900 passengers per train.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world and served more than 108 million passengers in 2024.

The additional APM cars will support the Plane Train extension project, aimed at accommodating the increasing number of travellers at the airport.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

This extension will enhance the system’s capacity and improve multimodal connections, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for passengers.

Alstom Americas president Michael Keroulle said: “Over the last 40 years, Alstom has proudly partnered with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to transport passengers at one of the world’s busiest airports.

“Alstom’s new Innovia APM vehicles will help the airport enhance capacity, support its expansion, and ensure travellers can smoothly embark on their next adventure or return home to their families.”

Alstom’s APM vehicles are constructed in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, the company’s primary manufacturing facility in North America.

The APM systems are operational at 15 airports across the US and have been deployed in over 30 systems worldwide, including 13 of the busiest airports globally.

Last month, Alstom won a contract from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport and Communications to deliver 35 electric Coradia Stream interregional trains, accompanied by a 15-year maintenance agreement.

The BULEMU consortium, comprising Alstom and local partner RVP Invest, will handle the maintenance services for these trains.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up