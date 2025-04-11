The contract includes the supply of technical equipment needed to retrofit the 78 trains. Credit: Deutsche Bahn AG/Oliver Lang.

Alstom has secured a contract worth more than €60m ($66.5m) from the S-Bahn Hamburg to enhance the technology of 82 BR 490 S-Bahn trains.

This upgrade is part of an initiative to prepare the entire BR 490 fleet for digital rail operations in Hamburg.

The upgrade includes the installation of the European Train Control System (ETCS) and automated train operation (ATO) technology, facilitating semi-automatic operations with a GoA2 level of automation.

The project will involve retrofitting four prototype trains with ETCS Onvia units and ATO technology by 2029, with the work taking place at Alstom’s facility in Hennigsdorf.

The Onvia Cab system is designed for both new train installations and retrofitting existing vehicles, ensuring compliance with the latest TSI 2023 standard at Baseline 3 level.

S-Bahn Hamburg management board chairman Jan Schroder said: “With the full digitalisation of S-Bahn Hamburg, we are setting new standards for the future of rail. I am pleased that we were able to secure a strong partner like Alstom for the retrofit of the last 82 vehicles.”

The contract also encompasses the provision of technical equipment necessary for retrofitting the remaining 78 trains. Alstom will assist Deutsche Bahn in the serial retrofitting process.

The 82 trains are part of the initial batch of BR 490 units ordered in 2013, while 64 trains from a subsequent order are already equipped with ETCS and ATO from the factory.

Alstom Central and Northern Europe region president Tim Dawidowsky said: “The combination of digitalisation and automation is the key to more green mobility on rail.

“It allows shorter headways and higher passenger numbers while at the same time reducing energy consumption. This way, climate protection and the mobility shift to rail go hand in hand.”

In Germany, Alstom is also involved in equipping 215 S-Bahn trains and 118 regional trains with ETCS and ATO as part of the Digital Node Stuttgart project.

Recently, Alstom announced an investment of more than €150m ($164.4m) to boost production capabilities at its French facilities, responding to rising demand for the Avelia very high-speed train platform in domestic and international markets.