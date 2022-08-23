View all newsletters
August 23, 2022

Alstom receives maintenance contract for 60 locomotives

Alstom will deliver full-service maintenance for 60 DE-6400 locomotives running in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Alstom
Officials from Alstom, DB Cargo Belgium, and DB Cargo Netherlands have signed a contract for the maintenance of 60 locomotives. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a maintenance contract from DB Cargo Belgium and DB Cargo Netherlands for a fleet of 60 locomotives.

The contract will see the train maker offer full-service maintenance for 60 DE-6400 locomotives that run in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Alstom will provide preventive and corrective maintenance for three years.

The agreement also has an extension option of a further two years.

DB Cargo’s Belgian fleet maintenance will be carried out in Alstom’s Bruges facilities to ensure the fleet remains geographically close to the DB Cargo operation,

Suitable for larger and dispersed fleets, the maintenance approach helps monitor the state of assets via different data capture solutions for the more critical parts of the locomotives.

Healthhub, an advanced tool for predictive maintenance, will be used for the integration of digital services.

Alstom Benelux services managing director Frank Strik said: “We are very pleased and honoured to be awarded the extension of the maintenance partnership with DB Cargo Netherlands and DB Cargo Belgium.

“This new contract is a confirmation of the confidence DB Cargo has in our capacities to meet their needs by serving a high level of service in order to have a fully operational locomotives fleet.”

Last July, Alstom won a contract for the electrification of phase one of the Barcelona tram network connection in Spain.

