Alstom to deploy APS tech on Barcelona tram network

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has received a contract from the Barcelona Metropolitan Transport Authority to electrify the first phase of the Barcelona tram network connection in Spain.

The scope of the contract includes the deployment of Alstom’s APS ground-based dynamic feeding system to connect the existing tramway lines, Trambaix and Trambesos.

Spanning 3.9km, the connection with the addition of six new stops aims to improve intramodality by linking the tram with suburban and metro networks.

This contract covers work on the infrastructure besides retrofitting 18 trams from the existing fleet.

The system helps supply power to the light rail vehicles through a segmented street-level power rail.

Conductive segments will be automatically switched on and off as the tram advances.

APS, which is a catenary-free solution for trams, is presently used in 11 cities on four continents, including Bordeaux, Tours, Rio de Janeiro, Istanbul, Dubai, Lusail, and Sydney.

Alstom stated that ‘362 trams use this solution every day on more than 145km of track in commercial service and it represents 58 million kilometres travelled with APS so far’.

Launched in 2004, the Barcelona tramway consists of six lines and 56 stops in a 29.22km-long system that serves more than 26 million passengers per annum.

Operated by 41 Citadis, the trams are manufactured and maintained by Alstom in Spain.

