Alstom wins contract for traction systems in China

The Opt-ONIX traction system was specifically designed for the Chinese market. Credit: Alstom.

Shanghai Alstom Transport Electrical Equipment has received a new contract from Nanjing metro and CRRC Puzhen for the supply of advanced traction systems for metro cars in China.

Under the contract, Alstom’s Chinese joint venture will deliver train traction and auxiliary systems for 258 metro cars, which will operate on Nanjing Metro Line 6 in Jiangsu province.

As per the agreement, Alstom will deliver the Opt-ONIX traction system. It has been particularly designed and developed for the Chinese market.

The delivery will consist of traction inverters, motors, and auxiliary converters.

With its lightweight and compact design that uses regenerative electrical braking, the Opt-ONIX system will help enhance operational performance and cut down life cycle costs.

Alongside the support of Alstom sites in Belgium, France, and India, Alstom’s joint venture SATEE will manufacture all traction systems in China.

Xi’an Alstom Yongji Electric Equipment, Alstom’s joint venture in Xi’an, will deliver the traction motors.

Alstom is anticipated to supply the first train traction equipment this year.

The 32km long Nanjing Line 6 will include 19 stations that will connect to the airport link (S1).

Alstom China managing director Henry Wang said: “We are proud to further extend the presence of Alstom China in Nanjing and contribute to its city rail transport network.

“This is another clear demonstration of the customer’s trust and high recognition in Alstom’s expertise and competency.”

Furthermore, Alstom secured a contract for the expansion of the VLT (tramway) system in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will serve as an integrated terminal connection to a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and interconnection with the bus station in the city.

As part of the contract, Alstom will extend the VLT system by around 700 metres in double track, and supply a terminal station with four platforms.

Besides, the firm will be responsible for providing the APS system for the complete stretch (1.4km), as well as a rectifier substation and adaptation of an existing one.

The contract will also cover supply for all the signalling along the stretch.