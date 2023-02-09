Alstom plans to start the delivery of new locomotives in 2024. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a contract from private rail passenger carrier RegioJet for the delivery of 13 Traxx MS3 locomotives.

These locomotives will be used for operations in the Central Europe region.

RegioJet will use the new locomotives for domestic and cross-border journeys on electrified networks in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Poland and Germany.

Designed for use with different electrification systems, these locomotives will feature an ETCS Level 2 signalling system and conventional signalling systems for the respective countries.

Alstom plans to begin the delivery of these locomotives in 2024.

The Traxx platform is said to provide a flexible and modular design for multiple applications and configurations, including AC, DC and multi-system, in Europe and neighbouring regions.

With its advanced modular platform approach, the locomotives are claimed to offer multiple benefits for single and multi-country applications.

Alstom Czech Republic and Slovakia managing director Dan Kurucz said: “RegioJet is a valued customer in the locomotive sector with whom we have a long and successful partnership.

“We are delighted to be able to continue contributing to making passenger and freight transport in the Central Europe region more efficient and sustainable with these 13 Traxx locomotives.”

Designed at Alstom’s site in Mannheim, the new Traxx locomotive is produced at the Kassel site in Germany.

The bogies are provided by Germany’s Siegen site, while the body structures are made in Poland’s Wroclaw site.

Last month, Alstom won a SEK1bn ($96m) contract from VR Sweden for the maintenance of 30 regional trains.