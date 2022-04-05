Alstom receives contract for Coradia Stream trains in Germany

Coradia Stream trains will provide barrier-free access to all doors at most stations. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a contract from Germany-based DB Regio to deliver 29 Coradia Stream high-capacity electric double-deck multiple units.

Expected to begin operations in December 2025, the trains will operate between the RE50 (Frankfurt – Fulda – Bebra) and RB51 (Frankfurt – Wächtersbach) lines.

Coradia Stream trains feature four-seat groups with large tables in first class as well as small wall-mounted tables in second class.

With power sockets at seats and a free wireless local area network (WLAN), the trains will offer barrier-free access to all doors at most stations. Besides, the train will have 30 bicycle parking spaces.

Related

“DB Regio will continue to operate the RE50 and RB51 lines beyond the timetable change planned for December 14th, 2025, following a call for tenders by Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund and Nordhessischer Verkehrsverbund,” the French company said.

The trains will be manufactured by Alstom for the Kinzig Valley Railway in Salzgitter.

Alstom will also carry out project and contract management, validation and commissioning, documentation, and training in Germany.

Alstom DACH region president Müslüm Yakisan said: “Following the contract awarded by LNVG for the Bremen/Lower Saxony express interchange in 2021 and the contract with DB Regio for the Main-Weser subnetwork at the end of last year, we are extremely pleased that we have also convinced DB with our offer of Coradia Stream HC trains for the RE50 and RB51 lines.”

So far, Alstom sold over 3,300 Coradia trains across the globe.

Benefits offered by the Coradia range include electrical and diesel traction and emission-free solutions such as battery and hydrogen-powered traction for non-electrified lines.

Last month, Alstom won a €270m contract from the Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) to deliver 20 Coradia Stream interregional trains and associated maintenance services.