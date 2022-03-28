Alstom wins contract for Coradia Stream trains in Romania

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a €270m ($296m) contract from the Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) to provide Coradia Stream interregional trains and associated maintenance services.

The company will provide 20 Coradia Stream interregional trains under the terms of the contract, as well as service them for a period of 15 years.

Alstom will also have an option to extend the contract to cover another 20 trains, including maintenance. The contract value is expected to exceed €750m if the project is extended.

The Coradia Stream trains feature European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2 traffic control systems and are developed for the European market.

Related

Each train is designed to comply with both European standards and Technical Interoperability Specifications.

The trains will have a maximum speed of 160km/h and have the capacity to run on all major European power supply systems.

Each train features six cars and 350 seats, as well as two entry doors on each side of the middle cars and one door for each side of the end cars.

Other features of the Coradia trains are a passenger information system with a sound system, display system, large-size luggage racks, and a digital system for passenger counting with high-precision sensors.

Alstom Europe president Gian Luca Erbacci said: “The new interregional electric trains for Romania will contribute to more modern and sustainable transportation in Romania – in line with our ambition to lead the way towards greener and smarter mobility worldwide.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

“I am delighted that our Coradia trains, highly appreciated in so many European countries, will run in Romania as well.”

Alstom has sold 3,300 Coradia trains to date worldwide.

Earlier this month, Greek railway firm Ergose selected the company to deliver digital signalling solutions in partnership with Avax.