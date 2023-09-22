The signed contract for the supply of spare parts will be implemented from 2024 to 2027. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has signed an agreement with Polskie Linie Kolejowe (PKP PLK), Poland’s railway infrastructure management company, for the service and maintenance of rail traffic control systems.

The contract, which is set to run from 2024 to 2027, will oversee the supply of spare parts for railway traffic control devices, including relays, point drives, vacancy detection systems, crossing signalling systems and computer dependency systems.

According to Alstom, the contract will allow for the continued execution of tasks relating to the preventative and corrective maintenance of railway traffic control systems.

Adam Juretko, VP of Alstom Poland and managing director of Alstom ZWUS, emphasised how this contract is building on previous work: “The new contract is a sign of confidence in our state-of-the-art international standards and local engineering competence.

“As Alstom, we have been developing our know-how in rail traffic control systems based on the experience of the Katowice site. Last year, we announced our intention to hire 150 software developers, testers and other IT experts. A part of them is already working on, among other things, the development of advanced systems for railway traffic management.”

This agreement will extend the relationship between the two companies as Alstom also handles additional PKP PLK service projects.

This includes projects such as a post-warranty service for computer equipment built on the complete PKP PLK network and the service for EBICab-2000 onboard equipment.

The manufacturer is also in charge of trackside equipment service for PKP PLK installations in Tarnowskie Gory, Opole, Kraków, Lodz and Warsaw.

This announcement follows Alstom’s recent ventures into Poland, which include the establishment of Alstom Polska, which features the consolidation of all activities in the Polish market under one organisation.

As previously reported, Alstom Polska is set to combine the company’s products and solutions into one market, which includes rolling stock collection, rail services/solutions and its rail traffic control systems.