Alstom has combined all of its business in Poland into a single entity. Credit: Alstom.

Global rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has announced the consolidation of all activities in the Polish market under one organisation, ALSTOM Polska S.A., in order to strengthen its position in the nation’s market.

This announcement is set to combine the company’s products and solutions into one market, which includes rolling stock collection, rail services/solutions and its rail traffic control systems.

The new entity is set to further expand Alstom’s operations in Poland, which currently span over 25 years.

Alstom noted that they had previously capitalised on the extensive industrial legacy of Polish locations such as Pafawag’s 180-year presence in Wrocaw, Konstal’s 150-year presence in Chorzów and ZWUS’s 100-year presence in Katowice.

Sławomir Cyza, CEO and managing director of Alstom in Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic States, emphasised how the announcement is set to create a new chapter in Alstom’s history: “By creating a single company, ALSTOM Polska S.A., we are starting a new chapter in Alstom’s history in Poland.

“The merge of three entities with a heritage of more than 120 years of history in Poland and 4000 employees solidifies our leading position in the market and enables us to serve our customers both in the domestic market as well as in the international arena, with our export activities extending to Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Germany, the Baltic states and the United Arab Emirates.”

The manufacturer plans to build on its earlier triumphs in Poland, including the delivery of the first high-speed train, the Pendolino, in December 2014.

As previously reported, the Pendolino is designed to run at 250km/h on both high-speed and conventional lines, with technology that enables travel up to 35% faster than conventional trains.