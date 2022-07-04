Alstom, NS unveil Coradia Stream ICNG train in Netherlands

Alstom secured a contract from NS for the supply of 79 Coradia Stream trains. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom and Netherlands-based national railway operator NS have unveiled the Coradia Stream Intercity Next Generation (ICNG) trains at Rotterdam Central Station.

Earlier, Alstom received a contract from NS for the delivery of 79 Coradia Stream trains, which are anticipated to operate on the Dutch national network by the end of 2022.

NS also ordered 20 additional Coradia Stream ICNG trains to operate in Belgium.

Alstom already received orders for more than 900 Coradia Stream trains in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Luxemburg, Romania, Spain and the Netherlands.

Having a maximum speed of 200km/h, the ICNG trains consist of vast and well-lit multi-purpose areas for reading, resting, wheelchairs, and bicycles besides dedicated restrooms for people with reduced mobility.

Other features include air conditioning, Wi-Fi, multiple charging options for mobile phones and laptops and LED reading lamps.

Featuring European (ERTMS) signalling systems, Coradia Stream ICNG trains are installed with a modern traction system that facilitates regenerative braking.

Alstom Benelux managing director Bernard Belvaux said: “The Coradia Stream are successful because they offer highly reliable, energy efficient, safe and comfortable transport for passengers. They also have an impressive availability rate of over 97% and are easy to maintain.

“We are proud that NS chose Alstom to help it transform rail transport across the Netherlands, and have no doubt that our trains will make a significant difference for Dutch travelers.”

