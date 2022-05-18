Alstom and partners receive contract for Israel light rail project

Alstom will design and manufacture Citadis Xo5 trams for the project. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom, Electra, and Dan Transportation have secured a contract from the Metropolitan Mass Transit System (NTA) in Israel for a light rail project.

Under the contract for the project, valued at €2.6bn, the companies will design, construct, maintain, and fund the Tel Aviv Metropolitan LRT Green Line project.

The share of Alstom, a member of the Metropolitan Tramway (TMT Consortium), in the contract is worth €858m.

Alstom’s scope of work includes the design, engineering, supply, integration, trial, and commissioning of the railway system.

This covers tracks, electrification, signalling and communication system, power supply (Hesop, energy saving system), as well as the supply of 98 Citadis XO5 trams.

Electra will be involved in the designing and construction of the civil works, while a joint venture of Dan Transportation, Electra and Alstom will carry out system maintenance work.

The Green Line project will have a length of more than 39km and 62 stations, including four underground stations.

This line, which will operate from north to south of the city, will link Holon and Rishon Lezion with the centre of Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv University, the industrial and business area in western Herzliya, as well as the business area in Kiryat Atidim.

It is anticipated to handle 76 million travellers in 2030.

Alstom will design and manufacture Citadis Xo5 trams at its centre of development for Citadis trams in La Rochelle.

Alstom Israel managing director Eran Cohen said: We believe access to transport is an essential factor to promote and enhance social and economic progress.

“Everyone benefits from better access to public transport, reduced commute times, less congestion and lower carbon emissions.”

Earlier this month, Alstom won a €2.5bn contract from Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) for the supply of Coradia Stream High Capacity (HC) electric double-deck trains.