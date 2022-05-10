Alstom wins €2.5bn contract for Coradia Stream trains in Germany

Coradia Stream trains have a maximum speed of 200 km/h. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a €2.5bn contract from Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) to deliver Coradia Stream High Capacity (HC) electric double-deck trains.

The scope of the contract includes the delivery of 130 Coradia Stream trains to SFBW’s Baden-Württemberg network in Germany.

Under the contract, Alstom will also deliver full-service maintenance for the trains for 30 years.

The contract also has an option for a further order of up to 100 trains.

Related

Alstom DACH region president Müslüm Yakisan said: “This contract undoubtedly marks a milestone in the cooperation between Alstom and the state of Baden-Württemberg.

“State-of-the-art trains like our Coradia Stream High Capacity are the best answer to the question of how to meet the growing need for sustainable and future-proof mobility solutions in Germany.”

With a total of 380 seats, the four-car trains feature two double-deck control cars and two single-deck middle cars.

Designed to operate in multiple tractions, the trains have a length of 106m and are constructed as per SFBW requirements.

Other features of the train include air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, multiple charging options for mobile phones and laptops as well as reading lamps.

Besides, the trains include lounge areas, conference and family compartments besides multi-purpose compartments for large luggage, prams, and bicycles.

As part of the Digital Node Stuttgart (DKS) project, the trains are also installed with modern signalling and automation technology.

Furthermore, Alstom received the retrofitting contract for the existing SFBW Talent 3 and Flirt 3 vehicle fleets.

The new Coradia trains will deploy the European Train Control System (ETCS) level 2 and 3, in addition to Automatic Train Operation (ATO) at Grade of Automation (GoA) 2.

With a maximum speed of 200 km/h, Coradia Stream is a low-floor and high-performance electric multiple unit that can run on all the key European power supply systems.

Last month, Alstom won a contract from Germany’s DB Regio for the supply of 29 Coradia Stream trains.