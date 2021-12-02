Alstom fulfils another condition for Bombardier’s acquisition

This deal is expected to enable Hitachi Rail to fortify its position in the very high-speed rail sector. Credit: Abdul Kayum on Unsplash.

Alstom has agreed to hand over the business activities associated with Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail.

Through this transaction, Alstom meets its commitment to the European Commission (EC) needed to obtain clearance for Bombardier Transportation’s acquisition.

This deal is expected to enable Hitachi Rail to fortify its position in the very high-speed rail sector, especially Italy’s Frecciarossa 1000.

Hitachi Rail will also build its service and maintenance offerings through this transaction.

Alstom said in a statement: “Alstom will continue to honour its obligations under the existing orders for Rolling Stock from Trenitalia and ILSA to ensure a seamless transition.”



This deal awaits regulatory nod and will be executed in compliance with all applicable social procedures and consultations with employee representative bodies.

It is projected to be completed in the first semester of next year.

In July last year, EC decided to give conditional clearance for Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier.

Some of the conditions set out by EC covered divestment of Alstom Coradia Polyvalent, the Reichshoffen production facility, Bombardier TALENT 3 platform, along with dedicated production sites within the Hennigsdorf site in Germany.

EC proposed the transfer of Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train.

The conditions also included providing access to certain products and interfaces for some of Bombardier Transportation’s Signalling On-Board Units and Train Control Management Systems (TCMS).

It also suggested providing IP licence to Hitachi for the train mutually engineered by Hitachi and Bombardier Transportation for future high-speed tenders in the UK.

Last month, Alstom agreed to divest its Coradia Polyvalent platform, along with its French Reichshoffen production site and TALENT3 platform, to CAF.