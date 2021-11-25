CAF to acquire Alstom’s Coradia Polyvalent platform

The transaction is projected to be completed between April and September of 2022. Credit: MichaelGaida/Pixabay.

Alstom has agreed to sell its Coradia Polyvalent platform, along with its French Reichshoffen production site and TALENT3 platform, to Spanish firm Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF).

Through this sale, Alstom fulfils its commitment to the European Commission (EC) for obtaining clearance for Bombardier Transportation’s takeover.

In July 2020, EC agreed to offer conditional clearance for the Alstom/Bombardier deal.

Some of the conditions set out by EC included sale of Alstom Coradia Polyvalent, the Reichshoffen production facility, Bombardier TALENT 3 platform, along with dedicated production sites within the Hennigsdorf site in Germany.

The conditions also included giving access to certain products and interfaces for some of Bombardier Transportation’s Signalling On-Board Units and Train Control Management Systems (TCMS).



Besides, EC suggested the handover of Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train.

It also proposed to give IP licence to Hitachi for the train jointly developed by Hitachi and Bombardier Transportation for future high-speed tenders in the UK.

CAF said in a statement: “CAF is pleased with this transaction which will enable it to continue its development thanks to the skills and know-how of the concerned sites. CAF continues to invest in France consolidating its position in this country and at the same time the Group will boost its activities in the German and centre European markets.”

Currently, the divestiture awaits regulatory nod, along with the completion of applicable social procedures and consultations with employee representatives’ bodies.

This deal is projected to be completed between April and September of 2022.

Last week, French EDF Group’s hydrogen subsidiary Hynamics partnered with Alstom to support the hydrogen refuelling of passenger trains.

