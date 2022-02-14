Alstom to supply three regional Coradia trains to Italy

The two rail contracts have a combined value of €33m ($37.3m). Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

Alstom has signed a contract to supply three new Coradia Stream Pop 2.0 trains for the Abruzzo region in Italy.

The contract was awarded by regional passenger mobility services operator Divisione Ferroviaria TUA.

The new Coradia Stream POP 2.0 trains feature 305 seats and can accommodate up to 534 passengers with standing commuters.

According to Alstom, the trains are equipped with four traction motors, passenger information monitors, on-board internet, video surveillance cameras and air conditioning among others.

The trains are more than 84m long and can run at a maximum speed of 160km/h.

Additionally, the Coradia Stream POP 2.0 units will be equipped with Alstom’s ERTMS technology to enhance availability and reduce operating costs.

Alstom is expected to deliver the first train in February 2023.

The rolling stock manufacturer signed another contract with Divisione Ferroviaria TUA that will involve the delivery of a new ETCS Level 2 signalling system on the Lanciano-San Vito and Fossacesia/Torino di Sangro-Archi routes.

The installations will upgrade the TUA lines to the standards in use on the national infrastructure.

The two contracts have a combined value of €33m ($37.3m).

Alstom Italy general manager and Alstom Ferroviaria president and CEO Michele Viale said: “We are proud to have been chosen by TUA for these important projects to improve Abruzzo’s regional transport system. The Pop train is the latest generation of the Coradia Stream regional train, an easily adaptable, sustainable, high-tech train designed to meet all passenger needs. Pop Coradia Stream trains are manufactured by Alstom in Italy.”

Earlier this month, Alstom secured a contract to deliver CBTC system for Turin Metro in Italy.