FGC awarded Alstom a contract to supply ten new Coradia Stream trains and maintain them for 15 years. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has revealed the design of its new Coradia Stream single-deck trains for Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC), the railway provider in the Catalunya region in north east Spain.

These trains will provide rapid connection services between central Barcelona and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, starting in 2026.

Developed and manufactured at Alstom’s industrial site in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, near Barcelona, the new trains are designed for airport journeys – with more space for bags than usual, and airport information screens onboard.

Each five-car Coradia Stream train will have ten doors on each side, with a total of 209 seats (202 fixed and seven folding), accommodating up to 656 passengers.

The trains will also feature audible signals and a lighting system, including green for opening and red for closing, to assist hearing-impaired passengers.

They will include 20 panoramic screens for train information and nine for airport information, providing real-time data on flight departures and arrivals.

Multiple luggage storage spaces will be available in all cars. For passengers on the platforms, the trains will be equipped with 12 exterior LED screens: two front screens and ten side screens.

Accessibility is a key feature, with no access steps from the platform and an automatic ramp at the doors near the reduced mobility area.

Each train will include two reserved spaces for people with reduced mobility, adapted toilets, and two multifunctional spaces for bicycles and trolleys.

The design, developed in collaboration with the ONCE Foundation, follows universal design criteria to offer the best travel experience for all FGC users.

FGC awarded Alstom a €177m ($190m) contract for the supply of ten new Coradia Stream trains and their maintenance for 15 years.

The trains are designed and manufactured at Alstom’s factory in Barcelona. Alstom will also construct a new depot in Barcelona to support fleet maintenance for 15 years.

The new FGC service will connect the centre of Barcelona with both terminals of Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

Trains will run every 15 minutes, with a journey time of slightly over 20 minutes between Passeig de Gràcia station and Terminal 1.

The line, currently under construction, will span 22.7 km and feature nine stations – Sant Andreu, Sagrera, El Clot, Passeig de Gràcia, Sants, Bellvitge, El Prat, Airport Terminal 1, and Airport Terminal 2.

Last month, Madrid’s Metro Ligero Oeste (MLO) contracted Alstom for a comprehensive overhaul of its Citadis tram fleet.