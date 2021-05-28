Alstom wins $244m order for Coradia Continental regional trains in Germany

German transport company Hessische Landesbahn (HLB) has placed an order with Alstom for the delivery of 32 Coradia Continental electric multiple units.

Carrying a value of nearly $244m (€200m), the order includes 12 four-unit and 20 five-unit trains.

From December 2023, these trains will commence services on the Central Hesse subnetwork run by HLB.

The new rail units will run on Line RB37, Kirchain to Frankfurt Central Station through Marburg and Giessen; and on Line RB40, Dillenburg to Frankfurt Central Station through Gießen.

They will also operate on Line RB49 from Giessen to Hanau Central Station through Freidburg; as well as on Line RB41 from Schwalmstadt to Frankfurt Central Station through Treysa and Giessen.



Alstom Germany, Austria and Switzerland president Müslüm Yakisan said: “The Coradia Continental is the perfect solution for regional transport in Central Hesse. Reliable, fast, and quiet, it offers maximum passenger comfort and generous space for bicycles and luggage.

“I am particularly pleased that HLB has once again put its trust in Alstom, 35 identical trains have been running very reliably on HLB’s Southern Hesse-Untermain subnetwork since 2018.”

With a running speed of up to 160km/h, the Coradia Continental provides 200 seats in four-section units and 280 seats in the five-section units.

These trains offer multi-purpose areas for storing wheelchairs, bicycles, and baby carriages.

The interior is evenly proportioned as the trains’ drive equipment is placed on the roof.

The trains feature a wide, step-free aisle for improved passenger flow, an adapted boarding height and extra sliding steps.

Coradia Continental also offers electrical outlets, Wi-Fi, video surveillance and a real-time passenger information system.

The company has sold more than 3,300 Coradia trains so far and nearly 2,900 are presently running in Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Canada.

Last week, Alstom secured a contract to install its European Train Control System (ETCS) signalling technology onboard one of DB Cargo’s DE6400 freight locomotives.

