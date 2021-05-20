Alstom to provide signalling technology for DB Cargo locomotive

Alstom will install its ETCS signalling technology onboard one of DB Cargo’s freight locomotives. Credit: Nicky Boogaard via Flickr.

Alstom has signed a contract to install its European Train Control System (ETCS) signalling technology onboard one of DB Cargo’s DE6400 freight locomotives.

This project has been co-financed by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) and the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility.

Under the contract, Alstom will equip the DB Cargo freight locomotive with its Atlas ETCS Baseline 3 Release 2 solution.

This technology will support Belgian-Dutch freight traffic after the conversion of the lines to ETCS for the 2024/2025 and 2026/2027 timetable change in Belgium and the Netherlands, respectively.

The contract involves the integration of the ETCS system with the Belgian national system (TBL1+) and the current Dutch ATB-EG and ATB-NG systems.



Dutch rolling stock maintenance services provider Shunter will be responsible for executing the retrofitting work for the first prototype.

This March, Alstom signed a purchase agreement to acquire Shunter, allowing it to expand its presence in the Benelux nations.

Alstom Germany, Austria and Switzerland Digital and Integrated Systems head Michael Konias said: “Alstom is the first company to be fully certified in the latest rolling stock and trackside ETCS standards and our state-of-the-art signalling solutions adapt to the specific requirements of each operating environment, ensuring the highest standards for safe, trans-European freight transport.”

In January 2020, Alstom and DB Cargo announced a project to retrofit 13 EG3100 freight locomotives with the ETCS signalling technology for trans-European freight traffic between Denmark, Sweden and Germany.