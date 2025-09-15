The contract is the result of a competitive bidding process conducted by DMRC. Credit: Alstom SA.

Alstom has secured a ten-year maintenance contract from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in India valued at approximately €42.1m ($57.01m).

The agreement involves comprehensive annual maintenance of Bombardier-made metro trains and related machinery.

Additionally, Alstom will maintain the onboard signalling equipment across all 103 trains operating on Lines 1 and 2.

The contract follows a competitive bidding process initiated by DMRC.

Under the contract, Alstom will ensure the “high performance, reliability, and safety” of the metro fleet through scheduled and corrective maintenance, as well as maintenance of depot-based machinery and plant systems.

The scope of work also includes overall housekeeping services for the trains and the Badli depot.

The company plans to implement optimised processes and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) support to provide integrated maintenance services, including corrective, preventive, and overhaul services tailored to DMRC’s needs.

By utilising data-driven platforms, Alstom intends to prevent failures, thereby improving fleet reliability and minimising downtime.

The initiative aligns with DMRC’s strategy to improve urban mobility in the National Capital Region (NCL) by extending the lifecycle and operational efficiency of the metro fleet.

Alstom India managing director Olivier Loison said: “With India’s urban transit networks rapidly growing and modernising, safeguarding the reliability and longevity of essential assets such as metro trains is more important than ever.

“We take pride in our long-standing partnership with DMRC to uphold the highest standards in one of the country’s most advanced metro systems.”

In addition to the maintenance of the trains, Alstom has also signed a contract for the onboard signalling equipment on Lines 1 and 2.

This includes failure diagnosis, technical support, and the provision of spare parts for Onboard Automatic Train Control (ATC) and Underframe ATC equipment.

Alstom will also supply and install data logger cards to enhance diagnostic capabilities.

Recently, NJ Transit exercised options to purchase 200 additional Multilevel III commuter rail cars and 12 ALP-45 dual-power locomotives from Alstom, with the total contract valued at around €1bn ($1.1bn).

