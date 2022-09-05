Alstom wins contract from FGC to supply new Coradia Stream trains

Alstom will manufacture the new trains at its industrial site in Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda, Barcelona. Credit: Alstom.

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom has secured a €177 contract from Catalonian operator Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) for the delivery of ten new Coradia Stream regional trains.

The contract also covers associated maintenance for 15 years.

Alstom will manufacture the new trains at its industrial site in Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda, Barcelona.

The company will also develop a new services depot on its site to provide preventive and corrective maintenance for the project.

These new trains will be used by FGC for the new commuter line, which will link Barcelona city centre with El Prat Airport.

Alstom will design the new trains to meet the specific requirements of this line, including the creation of more space for luggage and wider corridors.

With a capacity to travel at a top speed of 120 km/h, each new low-floor train will include five single-deck cars that can accommodate 600 passengers.

The trains will also feature advanced signalling solutions, as well as safety and passenger information systems for the provision of better safety and on-board experience.

Alstom Spain managing director Leopoldo Maestu said: “As long-time industry and technology partners, we want to offer solutions that meet the 21st century’s mobility challenges.

“To do so, we offer leading technology in the sector, unique industrial capacity, a local supplier network and a consolidated value chain for developing these state-of-the-art trains for FGC.”

Last month, Alstom won a maintenance contract from DB Cargo Belgium and DB Cargo Netherlands for a fleet of 60 locomotives.