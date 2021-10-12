Alstom secures automatic metro system contract in France

The $265.98m contract is co-funded by Société du Grand Paris and Île-de-France Mobilités. Credit: ©ALSTOM SA 2021/ Advanced&Creative Design/ METROPOLIS.

Société du Grand Paris, in agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités, has awarded Alstom a $265.98m (€230m) contract to deliver the rolling stock for Line 18 of the Grand Paris Express network in France.

The contract encompasses solutions for driverless automated systems, data transmission, centralised supervision controls, as well as the overall integration of the transport system.

It is co-funded by Société du Grand Paris and Île-de-France Mobilités.

Line 18, a 35km automatic metro track, consists of 14km of overhead lines, which will connect Versailles to Orly airport in 30 minutes after completion.

The company will install a complete signalling system, including three types of technology, for Line 18.



Developed on direct train-to-train communication, the Urbalis Fluence automatic train control solution is expected to enhance the line’s performance by minimising intervals between trains.

Due to its high operational flexibility, Iconis centralised controls will support automated traffic management, allowing operators to develop advanced regulation setups.

On the other hand, the data transmission system, based on ‘robust, proven’ products, is anticipated to provide increased availability.

Additionally, Alstom will serve as a general integrator for Line 18, which covers the verification of the tests for the different sub-assemblies, along with the organisation of overall system tests.

The rolling stock that will run on Line 18 belongs to the same range as Alstom’s Metropolis metro for lines 15, 16 and 17 of the Île-de-France network.

It will have three wide doors per car and spacious panoramic openings at each end, wide corridors, enabling better circulation throughout the train.

At commercial speeds of up to 100 km/h, each train will be able to accommodate 498 commuters during peak times.

Earlier this month, Alstom delivered the final Flexity light rail vehicle to the Department of Transport in the Australian state of Victoria.

