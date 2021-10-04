Alstom completes delivery of Flexity LRVs to Victoria, Australia

The new trams have been designed to meet the specifications of the Melbourne tram network. Credit: © Alstom.

Alstom has delivered the final Flexity light rail vehicle (LRV) to the Department of Transport in the Australian state of Victoria.

The company was contracted to deliver a total of 100 LRVs for the Melbourne tram network.

The trams were manufactured at Altom’s local rolling stock facility in Dandenong with more than 50% of local content. The project is said to have supported 75 jobs.

Based on Alstom’s low-floor Flexity LRV platform, the new trams were designed to meet the specifications of the Melbourne tram network.

In 2010, Alstom received an initial contract to deliver 50 trams to Victoria. However, the figure doubled after the company received four additional orders between 2015 and 2019.



In addition to Flexity trams, Alstom’s LRV fleet in the state of Victoria includes 41 Citadis X02 vehicles.

Alstom Australia and New Zealand managing director Mark Coxon said: “This is a significant milestone for our operations in Victoria and I would like to thank and congratulate our team and all the local suppliers who have worked tirelessly to make this happen.

“We are thrilled to have delivered these 100 Flexity LRVs to our customer, creating a new milestone for Melbourne’s much-loved tram network.

“In Australian rollingstock terms, this is a truly iconic fleet. The Flexity was made in Melbourne, for Melbourne, and Alstom is proud to be part of this story for Victoria.”

In Australia, Alstom has a workforce of nearly 1,600 employees working at 25 sites, including engineering centres, manufacturing facilities, project delivery offices, maintenance depots, and workshops.

Last month, the Victoria Government signed a train-building contract with Alstom for the design and construction of 25 X’Trapolis 2.0 vehicles.

These new trains will be developed and manufactured at Alstom’s facility in Ballarat.