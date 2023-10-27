Rolling stock leasing company Alpha Trains has purchased 12 new EURO9000 locomotives from Stadler as it expands its offerings to customers.
The €15m ($15.9m) order, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport as part of its rail funding guidelines, is the first purchase by Alpha Trains of the multisystem electric freight trains that are also equipped with diesel power units.
CEO Fernando Pérez said: “The purchase of the EURO9000 demonstrates our company’s position as a key player in the industry and it reflects our commitment to providing leasing solutions that meet the specific needs of our customers.
“The exceptional power and efficiency of the EURO9000 locomotives is perfectly in line with our goal to promote sustainable and reliable transport solutions.”
Alpha Trains’ purchase of the EURO9000 trains continues a partnership with Stadler that already included the purchase of 121 Stadler locomotives and 162 multiple-unit passenger trains, including 15 EURO6000s in August which brought Alpha’s total number of assets to over 1,000.
Iñigo Parra, CEO of Stadler Valencia, which is building the trains, said: “This new order reinforces our long-standing collaboration with Alpha Trains to offer the market locomotives that support the modal shift from road to rail by increasing the competitiveness of rail freight transport with sustainable, efficient and economically profitable solutions.”
Alpha Trains describes itself as the “leading rolling stock lessor in Europe” and has customers in 22 countries across the continent, including Spain, where it signed a leasing agreement covering seven Stadler trains for the Rail and Truck Strait Union to use on the Algeciras-Zaragoza rail route.
The new EURO9000 locomotives are expected to be delivered to the company in 2025 and 2026.