The Indian rail network operates over 13,000 trains daily, serving over 20 million passengers. Credit: Louise_Michel/Shutterstock.com.

Global communications solutions provider Bharti Airtel’s B2B arm has been awarded a contract to deliver cybersecurity protection services for the digital infrastructure of India’s railway network.

The multi-year deal, awarded by the Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC), will cover the protection of various types of data, including customer identities, payment information, ticketing records, train tracking data, freight details, and signalling databases.

Airtel Business will design and develop a new multi-layered cybersecurity system that will provide continuous protection for the IT infrastructure of Indian Railways. The company will also be responsible to implement and operate the system.

The system will run around the clock to support secure and uninterrupted digital operations, stated the company.

The Indian Railways manages more than 13,000 trains each day, serves over 20 million passengers, and moves more than 1.5 billion tonnes of freight a year.

Under the contract, Airtel Business will implement centralised security controls to protect the railway’s database.

The agreement also includes providing protection for digital operations used by approximately 160,000 employees across 26 locations.

The technology stack will feature established technologies together with ‘Make in India’ cybersecurity offerings, according to the company.

The security system will also incorporate AI and comply with regulatory requirements designed to safeguard essential infrastructure.

Indian Railway Board executive director of information and publicity Dilip Kumar said: “Due to the increased reliance on digital information and communication technologies for operations, maintenance, production and procurement of assets, cyber security is of the utmost importance.

“The establishment of IRSOC will help in providing a centralised Security Operations Centre to continuously monitor IR assets, detect and respond to cyber security threats efficiently, gather threat intelligence and ensure proper collaboration with National Cyber Security Agencies.”

Airtel Secure, the platform being deployed, will give Indian Railways a “centralised security architecture” for compliance and visibility through a central dashboard, said the company.

An “AI-driven Endpoint Detection and Response” will offer continuous monitoring and protection of all endpoints.

The system will provide a unified interface and real-time monitoring for over 190,000 infrastructure assets, devices, and inventories.

Network and access control measures such as firewalls and routers will form part of the integrated security architecture, stated the company.

Airtel Business director and CEO Sharat Sinha said: “At Airtel Business, we understand that in today’s times of escalating cyber risks, that threaten operational continuity, data integrity and passenger safety, advanced defence mechanisms play a critical role.

“We are honoured to be chosen by IRSOC as their trusted partner to fortify the security of India’s most complex and large-scale digital infrastructure with vast railway networks and databases.”

Last month, Concord Control Systems received its first order for the Kavach 4.0 system, valued at Rs194.5m ($2.21m), through its associate, Progota India Private Limited.

Once this order is fulfilled, Concord will become one of the few railway companies able to provide a fully developed Kavach system to Indian Railways.

